78,855 Shares in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 78,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter worth $75,000.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LEO opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.