8,087 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.06. 38,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,410. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $81.89 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.59.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

