9,526 Shares in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Stantec by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,326 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Stantec by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Stantec Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE STN opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $83.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Stantec

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.