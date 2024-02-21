98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a one year low of C$12.04 and a one year high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
