Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $104.20. 881,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,685. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $107.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

