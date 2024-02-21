abrdn Equity Income Trust (LON:AEI) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.70

abrdn Equity Income Trust (LON:AEI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AEI stock opened at GBX 278.04 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £132.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,116.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 294.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 302.57. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 277.10 ($3.49) and a one year high of GBX 362.65 ($4.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.15.

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

