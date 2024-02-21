Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 231.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,834 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $31,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $544.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $542.19 and a 200 day moving average of $516.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

