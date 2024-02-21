Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 349,174 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 4,518.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $27,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

