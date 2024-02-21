Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 57,293 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,293 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $18,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 84.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 103.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth $201,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

RDY opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $76.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

