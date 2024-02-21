Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,493 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $15,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,740,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,933,727.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,985,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $157.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Powell Industries

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

