Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $18.70 Million Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,837 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $18,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in KB Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $294,990.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $89,984,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

KB Home Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

