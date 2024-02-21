Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $31.34 Million Stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.20% of Precision Drilling worth $31,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 19.7% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 9.2% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. National Bank Financial cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of PDS opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $857.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.15. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $73.82.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

