Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,428 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Rush Enterprises worth $20,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Rush Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,596,378 shares of company stock valued at $69,337,644 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

