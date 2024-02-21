Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,960 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of GMS worth $16,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 3,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 448,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 209,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GMS opened at $87.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $89.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMS. Stephens upped their price objective on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GMS

About GMS

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.