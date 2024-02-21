Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 62,569 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 62,569 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Meritage Homes worth $15,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 666,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after buying an additional 350,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6,472.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after buying an additional 323,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 327.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after buying an additional 269,054 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,408.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,696 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MTH opened at $152.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.88. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $103.61 and a 1 year high of $179.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.78.

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.