Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 459,012 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $20,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $55,143,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

NYSE RGA opened at $169.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.53 and a 200-day moving average of $154.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $175.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

