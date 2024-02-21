Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 113,991 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,991 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Donaldson worth $18,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 60.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 91.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Donaldson by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 96,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 111.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.0 %

DCI opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

