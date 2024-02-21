Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 12,124,942 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,124,942 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $22,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TME. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,204,000 after purchasing an additional 432,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 327,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,609,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,061,000 after purchasing an additional 212,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,648,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,251 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.47.

NYSE TME opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

