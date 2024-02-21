Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 179,550 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 179,550 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.31% of Radware worth $24,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Radware by 1.8% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,115,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,801,000 after acquiring an additional 70,902 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Radware by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Radware by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,291,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after acquiring an additional 269,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Radware by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Radware by 22.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,593,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 293,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

