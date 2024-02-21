Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 700,015 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700,015 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $28,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

