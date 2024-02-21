ACCO Brands (ACCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,092,000 after acquiring an additional 218,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,870,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,712 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

