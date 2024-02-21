Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADES. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Vitol Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter valued at $951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 23.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 29.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 44.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

