Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 66.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.
