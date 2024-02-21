Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $0.88 to $0.96 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $249.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after buying an additional 1,841,986 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 249.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,212,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 865,543 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 195.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 575,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 380,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 333.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 336,078 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

