AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,372,410 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of AGCO worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in AGCO by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $106.47 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.05.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

