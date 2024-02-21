Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.76. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $29.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $277,397.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares in the company, valued at $920,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $40,813.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

