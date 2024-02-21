Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$65.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.77. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$59.36 and a 12 month high of C$82.90.

Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total transaction of C$135,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total value of C$371,350.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,862. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.