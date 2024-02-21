Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$86.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cormark decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,862. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$65.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.77. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$59.36 and a 52 week high of C$82.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

