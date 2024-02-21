Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.