Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 6,009 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Concentrix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 51.5% in the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,924,000 after acquiring an additional 849,567 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $323,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 26.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,767 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Concentrix Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.04. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.