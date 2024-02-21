Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,973,000 after purchasing an additional 654,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,791,000 after purchasing an additional 79,455 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,563. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $123.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.93. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $136.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.