Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $590,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

