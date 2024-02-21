Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,489 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Li Auto by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $47.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Li Auto

Li Auto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.