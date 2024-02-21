Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI opened at $157.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.15. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $161.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

