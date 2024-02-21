Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 412 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,838,000 after purchasing an additional 752,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atkore by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,084,000 after purchasing an additional 99,345 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $142.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $165.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.89 and a 200 day moving average of $144.43.

Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Atkore Profile



Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.



