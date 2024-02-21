Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter worth $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AvidXchange by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AvidXchange

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,825.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,369 shares of company stock valued at $827,005. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Profile

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.