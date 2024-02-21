Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 50,440 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,440 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,755,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,582,000 after purchasing an additional 95,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,684,000 after purchasing an additional 327,640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $3,612,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $5,002,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.