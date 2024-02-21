Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 70,205 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,205 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $61.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.71%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

