Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 37.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.87.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $182.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.73. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.69 and a 12-month high of $189.40.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.