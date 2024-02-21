Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Carvana by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Carvana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Carvana by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Raymond James lowered Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $62.59.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

