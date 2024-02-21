Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 815.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 125,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 111,809 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 16.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 50.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 15.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Down 0.5 %

Loews stock opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $75.38.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,327 shares of company stock valued at $10,031,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

