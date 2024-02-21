Aion Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Aion has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $21.72 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00110205 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00033872 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019587 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006839 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

