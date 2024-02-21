Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

AIRT opened at $16.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Get Air T alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air T during the second quarter worth approximately $692,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.