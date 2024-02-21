Alarm.com (ALRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com Trading Down 1.1 %

Alarm.com stock opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Alarm.com has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,722,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,875 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.