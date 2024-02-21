Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.720-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALIT. TheStreet raised shares of Alight from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alight by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 209,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Alight by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 329,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alight by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 853,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 282,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alight by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,198,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,247,000 after acquiring an additional 547,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 174,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

