Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55-3.611 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion. Alight also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.720-0.770 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alight from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alight presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alight by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

