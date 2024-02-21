Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-3.5% yr/yr to $3.704-3.778 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion. Allegion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.150 EPS.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Allegion stock opened at $132.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.28.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 225,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Allegion by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 628,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 91,680 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

