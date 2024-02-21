Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.16. 12,154,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,128,336. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

