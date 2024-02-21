Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $143.60. 6,485,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,970,744. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.