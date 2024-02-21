AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.87

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$28.87 and last traded at C$28.84, with a volume of 158393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALA. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 58.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$2,208,910.58. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

